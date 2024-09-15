Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Price Target at $1,438.24

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,438.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,367.76 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,380.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,281.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,268.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,073 shares of company stock worth $34,795,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $790,822,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $210,806,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $75,910,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

