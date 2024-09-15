Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $7.68

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. B. Riley raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Redfin by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

