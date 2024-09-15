Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Down 34.4% in August

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 33.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 7.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Broadwind Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,780. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Broadwind had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.