Breakwater Investment Management Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Breakwater Investment Management trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

