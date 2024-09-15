Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.10.

NYSE BOOT opened at $154.55 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $162.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,638,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after acquiring an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,425,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

