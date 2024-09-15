BitShares Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $20,423.27 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

