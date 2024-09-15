Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

