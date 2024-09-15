BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Update

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of BioPharma Credit stock remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. BioPharma Credit has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.98.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

About BioPharma Credit

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.