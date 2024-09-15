Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIOX

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.