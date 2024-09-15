BinaryX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $752.41 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for about $155.20 or 0.00260143 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $752.41 million and approximately $115,047.61 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About BinaryX
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
