Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $3.93 during midday trading on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.05. Banco de Sabadell’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

