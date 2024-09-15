Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 186.8% from the August 15th total of 899,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BW stock remained flat at $1.26 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 700,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,209. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BW. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 318,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 43,880 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 67,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

