AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) vs. Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Head to Head Analysis

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AvePoint and Enfusion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 3 0 2.75 Enfusion 3 2 1 0 1.67

AvePoint currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Enfusion has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Enfusion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enfusion is more favorable than AvePoint.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

AvePoint has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enfusion has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AvePoint and Enfusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -4.77% -6.66% -3.32% Enfusion 1.98% 6.17% 4.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Enfusion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AvePoint and Enfusion”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $271.83 million 8.17 -$21.50 million ($0.08) -148.75 Enfusion $174.54 million 6.04 $6.03 million $0.03 273.76

Enfusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enfusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enfusion beats AvePoint on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Enfusion

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. It also offers Accounting/General Ledger System, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion Analytics System, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.