Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Avangrid by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.