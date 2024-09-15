AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 3.6% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 6.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,123.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,085.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3,010.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

