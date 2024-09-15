Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.90

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 189275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

