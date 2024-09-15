AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $298.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.87. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AudioCodes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 838,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 203,399 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 202,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

