Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AY opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.