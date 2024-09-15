Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.87. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -511.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

