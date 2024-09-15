Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 16.9% in August

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 910,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 779,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,608,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

AITX stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

