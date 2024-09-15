Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.78. 517,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,221,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.95% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

