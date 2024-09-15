Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Short Interest Update

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,370,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 71,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALTM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. 8,178,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,285,490. Arcadium Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.

Get Arcadium Lithium alerts:

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.63 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALTM

About Arcadium Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.