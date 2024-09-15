Andrew Cheng Sells 1,738 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $45,500.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.26.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.
