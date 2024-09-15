Analysts Set The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Target Price at $387.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.00.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $364.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.22. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,108,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

