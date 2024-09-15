Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target at $231.00

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Barclays cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $198.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.40 and its 200 day moving average is $225.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

