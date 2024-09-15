Amir Cohen Sells 4,891 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $13,939.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,591 shares in the company, valued at $212,584.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,060,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 381,308 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 72.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 119,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth $66,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

