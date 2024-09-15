Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.83. Approximately 1,156,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,198,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get Altria Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,747,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.