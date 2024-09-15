AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.09

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$35.09 and last traded at C$35.06, with a volume of 44246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.40.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AltaGas

AltaGas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.94.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 82.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,920.00. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total transaction of C$597,006.00. Also, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.96 per share, with a total value of C$59,920.00. Insiders sold 65,320 shares of company stock worth $2,074,947 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.