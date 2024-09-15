Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALLT

Allot Communications Price Performance

Allot Communications Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.