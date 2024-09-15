Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,617,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Abbott Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $116.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
