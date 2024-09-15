Algorand Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $14.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00041012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,249,105,568 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

