Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in August

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,400 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 654,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa Laval Corporate
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.