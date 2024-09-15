Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in August

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,400 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 654,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.