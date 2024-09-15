AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.30. 2,130,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,487,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

