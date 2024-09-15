AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,806. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

