Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEIS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.25.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $119.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

