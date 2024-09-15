ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Senior Officer Sells $42,965.12 in Stock

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $42,965.12.
ADENTRA Stock Down 0.3 %
ADENTRA stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79.
ADENTRA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.29%.
ADENTRA Company Profile
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.
