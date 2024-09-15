9,348 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Bought by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,813,000 after buying an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 176,515 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

