70,617 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CART. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $78,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,293,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the second quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CART. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

Maplebear Trading Up 1.8 %

CART opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $86,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,748.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,844,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,065,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,110 shares of company stock worth $2,292,923. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

