1ST Source Bank Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

