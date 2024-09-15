19,908 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $379.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.09.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

