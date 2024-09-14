Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,459 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $8,831,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.