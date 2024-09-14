Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.66. The firm has a market cap of $735.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

