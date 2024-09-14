Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 777,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yoshitsu Stock Performance
Yoshitsu stock remained flat at $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. 83,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.34.
Yoshitsu Company Profile
