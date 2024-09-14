Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 777,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yoshitsu stock remained flat at $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. 83,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.34.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

