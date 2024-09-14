Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.35. 1,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,781,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Yellow Trading Down 88.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.79.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

