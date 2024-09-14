Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 7.8%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.26. 112,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 274,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Yatsen from $4.70 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Yatsen Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $320.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 26.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatsen stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Yatsen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

See Also

