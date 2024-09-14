Wrapped Cardano Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $9,630.07 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,454,612 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,452,550.56534301. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.35539586 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $7,677.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

