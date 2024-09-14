Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 332 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $119.84 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.93.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

