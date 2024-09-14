Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $403,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 49,252 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

