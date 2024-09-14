World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Bank of America

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NYSE:WKC opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. World Kinect has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Kinect will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $28,452,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,452,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,083.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,957,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

