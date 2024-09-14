WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

